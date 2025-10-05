Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $905,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Aviso Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $600.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $590.36 and its 200-day moving average is $560.63. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.