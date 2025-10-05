Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 11,006 Shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF $GPIX

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 191.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPIX. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 342,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 78,349 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $107,000.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.369 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

