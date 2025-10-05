Gemmer Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 1,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.72, for a total transaction of $76,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,828.80. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $294,811.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,147,865.07. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $2,273,891. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $249.04 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.83 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.88 and a 200 day moving average of $288.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. The company had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

