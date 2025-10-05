Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 1,089 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.88. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $77.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.