JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Stock Holdings Raised by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 141,200.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 286.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $57.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.49.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.4461 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.