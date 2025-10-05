Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,143 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,336,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,610,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,511 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,399,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,574,000 after purchasing an additional 129,235 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,893,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,121,000 after purchasing an additional 577,114 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,730,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,989,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $73.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.57. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

