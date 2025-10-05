Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 8,590 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 113.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Argus set a $189.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.93.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $154.50 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.98 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.38.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $2,009,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,728.32. The trade was a 47.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,191.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,969.70. The trade was a 61.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

