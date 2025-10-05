Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 938.8% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 206,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,580,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.2%

Citigroup stock opened at $97.58 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $105.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.68.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

