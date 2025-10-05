Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $81.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day moving average of $75.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $81.46.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

