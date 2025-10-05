Gemmer Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $17,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 550.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS ESGV opened at $119.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.21 and its 200 day moving average is $106.83. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $112.76.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.