SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF $EFAX Position Boosted by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,140 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF makes up 1.9% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 5.61% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $21,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFAX opened at $50.15 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $426.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.87.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

