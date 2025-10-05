Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Cuts Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,663.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PULS opened at $49.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.04. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $49.84.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

