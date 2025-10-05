Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Buys 24,380 Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. $REAX

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,380 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Real Brokerage were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,317,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 27,437 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,036,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 259,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 358,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

REAX stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.75 million, a PE ratio of -82.20 and a beta of 0.98. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40.

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $540.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.58 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 35.33% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Saturday, September 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Real Brokerage in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Real Brokerage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

