Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF $HNDL Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,403,000. OxenFree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC now owns 50,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 111.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,386 shares during the period.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $22.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $680.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.57.

About Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

