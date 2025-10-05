Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 843 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Point Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,289,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter valued at $1,122,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter valued at $12,097,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.5%

J opened at $154.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.34. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.23 and a one year high of $155.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

