Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$23.86 and last traded at C$23.83, with a volume of 158267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.68.

Purpose Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.49.

About Purpose Bitcoin ETF

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (the Fund) seeks to buy and hold substantially all of its assets in the digital currency Bitcoin and seeks to provide unitholders of ETF units with the opportunity for long-term capital appreciation. To achieve its investment objective, the Fund invests in and holds substantially all of its assets in Bitcoin in order to provide unitholders with a secure, convenient, lower-cost alternative to a direct investment in Bitcoin.

