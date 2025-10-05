Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$23.86 and last traded at C$23.83, with a volume of 158267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.68.
Purpose Bitcoin ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.49.
About Purpose Bitcoin ETF
Purpose Bitcoin ETF (the Fund) seeks to buy and hold substantially all of its assets in the digital currency Bitcoin and seeks to provide unitholders of ETF units with the opportunity for long-term capital appreciation. To achieve its investment objective, the Fund invests in and holds substantially all of its assets in Bitcoin in order to provide unitholders with a secure, convenient, lower-cost alternative to a direct investment in Bitcoin.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Purpose Bitcoin ETF
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Industrial Stocks Ready to Benefit From Fed Cuts and Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Purpose Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.