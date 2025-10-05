Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF $AVMC

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 8.00% of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $14,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 31,409 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,653,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVMC opened at $69.99 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $70.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.20.

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (AVMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US mid-cap companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVMC was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

