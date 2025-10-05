Berger Financial Group Inc Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August $UAUG

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 1.77% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAUG. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 14.2% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 125,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 19.8% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UAUG opened at $39.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.43. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $38.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

