Short Interest in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Declines By 36.7%

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 194,400 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the August 31st total of 307,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 422,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at $46,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 34.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $207,000. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 0.5%

MSFU stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.51 million, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of -2.33. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $61.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

