CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 1,179,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,357,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTMX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

The firm has a market cap of $544.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 720,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 102,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 63.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

