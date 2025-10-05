Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 207,058 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,141,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,058 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 0.7% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $30,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP opened at $26.87 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

