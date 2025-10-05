Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,096 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $20,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,228,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,722,000 after buying an additional 435,243 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,149,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,816 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 82.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,813,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,324,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,310,000 after purchasing an additional 383,092 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,745,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,251 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BKLN stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

