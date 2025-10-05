Capital City Trust Co. FL Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. $CME

Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 49,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 41.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 26.9% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 33,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 132.6% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 48,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,962. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total value of $98,475.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,463.64. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,956 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:CME opened at $264.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.94 and a 52 week high of $290.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $298.00 price target on CME Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CME Group from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $303.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.15.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

