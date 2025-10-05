Zerebro Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $18.31 Million (ZEREBRO)

Zerebro (ZEREBRO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Zerebro token can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zerebro has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zerebro has a market capitalization of $18.31 million and $5.73 million worth of Zerebro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124,143.38 or 0.99386844 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123,041.95 or 0.99973831 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.49 or 0.00335158 BTC.

About Zerebro

Zerebro’s total supply is 999,955,462 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,972,636 tokens. Zerebro’s official website is zerebro.org. Zerebro’s official Twitter account is @0xzerebro. The official message board for Zerebro is warpcast.com/zerebro.

Zerebro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zerebro (ZEREBRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zerebro has a current supply of 999,955,462.481073 with 999,955,232.590258 in circulation. The last known price of Zerebro is 0.01866453 USD and is up 3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 243 active market(s) with $5,256,068.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zerebro.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerebro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerebro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zerebro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

