Sutton Place Investors LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XLG. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,280.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XLG opened at $57.63 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $58.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

