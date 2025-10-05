Realta Investment Advisors Purchases 1,087 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,607.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $130.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $94.88 and a 1 year high of $131.30.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

