Realta Investment Advisors Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Talbot Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 32.8% in the second quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 101,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $134.79 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27. The stock has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

