Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Shares Acquired by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 5.5% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sutton Place Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

