Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after buying an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9%

VEA stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

