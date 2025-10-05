AvocadoCoin Price Up 5.2% This Week (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. AvocadoCoin has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $421.41 thousand worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be bought for $1,634.66 or 0.01328190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AvocadoCoin Profile

AvocadoCoin was first traded on October 18th, 2021. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,000 tokens. The official message board for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com.

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvocadoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AvocadoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

