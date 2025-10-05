Sutton Place Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Sutton Place Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,387.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,276,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,688,000 after buying an additional 2,185,348 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,715,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,474,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,872,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3,969.1% during the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 426,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,664,000 after acquiring an additional 416,156 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $116.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $113.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

