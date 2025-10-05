Salesforce Inc. $CRM Stock Position Raised by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in Salesforce by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $240.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.19.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $531,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,657,152.98. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,357,213 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

