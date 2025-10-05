Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up about 2.0% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $12,304,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $22,069,214.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,695 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,498.85. This trade represents a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $122.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $126.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on APH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

