Corundum Group Inc. Buys 157 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Whelan Financial raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 77.3% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $615.30 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $618.42. The company has a market capitalization of $762.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $596.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $555.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

