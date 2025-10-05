Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF $REMX

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REMX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,301,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 1,596.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter worth $333,000.

Shares of REMX opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average is $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

