Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF $KRBN

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,142 shares during the quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $320,000. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 177,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 36,676 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 434.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 197,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 160,380 shares during the period. Finally, Sharp Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRBN stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

