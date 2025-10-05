Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August $FAUG

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $988.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.