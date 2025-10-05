Tandem Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Tandem Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Westwind Capital purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $248.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.08. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $249.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.