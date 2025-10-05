Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,395,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,154 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,665,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,562,427,000 after purchasing an additional 823,020 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,083,877 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $102.15 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.98 and a 52 week high of $106.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.68. The firm has a market cap of $814.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

