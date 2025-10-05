Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $60.65 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,325,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,284 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $60,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 56,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $427,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.