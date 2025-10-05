FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FW Thorpe (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 21.69 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. FW Thorpe had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 14.28%.
FW Thorpe Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of LON:TFW opened at GBX 309 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £359.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,466.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.98. FW Thorpe has a 1 year low of GBX 272.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 375. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 308.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 305.26.
About FW Thorpe
We currently employ over 900 people and although each company works autonomously, our skills and markets are complementary.
We focus on long-term growth and stability, achieved by delivering market-leading products, backed by excellent customer service.
Across the Group we work in a number of different sectors and various geographical territories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FW Thorpe
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Industrial Stocks Ready to Benefit From Fed Cuts and Spending
Receive News & Ratings for FW Thorpe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FW Thorpe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.