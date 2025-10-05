FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FW Thorpe (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 21.69 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. FW Thorpe had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 14.28%.

FW Thorpe Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of LON:TFW opened at GBX 309 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £359.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,466.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.98. FW Thorpe has a 1 year low of GBX 272.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 375. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 308.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 305.26.

About FW Thorpe

We specialise in designing and manufacturing professional lighting systems.

We currently employ over 900 people and although each company works autonomously, our skills and markets are complementary.

We focus on long-term growth and stability, achieved by delivering market-leading products, backed by excellent customer service.

Across the Group we work in a number of different sectors and various geographical territories.

