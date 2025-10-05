Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF $XT

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of XT stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average is $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

