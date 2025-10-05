Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 144,769 Shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF $WINN

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 125.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 260,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,769 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF were worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after purchasing an additional 487,953 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,033,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after purchasing an additional 274,280 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 409.7% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 284,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 228,540 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,084,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after buying an additional 127,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 903,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,000 after buying an additional 115,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA WINN opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.81 and a beta of 1.21. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

