Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 33,000 Shares of Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Invesco accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Invesco by 17.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Invesco by 45.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 0.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.68%.The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

In related news, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $2,282,607.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,392.60. This represents a 77.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

