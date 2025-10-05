Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27,108.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61,808 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $26.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.63.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

