Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 5,846 Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF $FLQL

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $8,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLQL. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

FLQL opened at $68.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.56. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

