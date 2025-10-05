Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 318.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,735 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $529,336,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,610,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,511 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,622,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2,118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 948,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,979,000 after purchasing an additional 906,055 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,893,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,121,000 after purchasing an additional 577,114 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.57. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $73.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

