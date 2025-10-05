Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,546 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $12,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 257,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 35,671 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

