Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $277,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 376.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.4%

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $72.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.26%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

