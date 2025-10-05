Top Space Stocks To Research – October 4th

Rocket Lab, Boeing, Archer Aviation, AST SpaceMobile, and Honeywell International are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves spacecraft, satellites, launch services and related space‐based technologies. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the fast-growing aerospace sector—driven by advances in satellite communications, reusable rockets and space exploration—while accepting the higher capital requirements and regulatory risks inherent to the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACHR

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HON

Further Reading